Sports World: Zuzul scores in his 8th straight SPL game

Zuzul scores in his 8th straight SPL game

Geylang International forward Sime Zuzul continued his red-hot streak, netting in his eighth consecutive match in the Singapore Premier League yesterday.

The Croat scored a brace to help his team win 3-0 against Balestier Khalsa at Our Tampines Hub. Ariffin Noor scored the third in added time.

The Eagles remain sixth with 27 points, while Balestier are one spot behind with 20 points.

Tiong Bahru third after 5-0 thumping

Tiong Bahru's Rachel Chan scored a brace to help her team thrash Still Aerion Women's 5-0 in the Deloitte Women's Premier League yesterday.

Tiong Bahru took the lead after seven minutes at Yishun Stadium through Raudhah Kamis while Chan struck twice before half-time. Ayushi Anand and Angelyn Pang added a goal apiece late in the second half.

With the result, Tiong Bahru leapfrogged Albirex Niigata into third in the seven-team WPL. Still Aerion remain fifth.

Ok dedicates first golf title to late dad

JEJU • Rising home star Ok Tae-hoon held his nerve to triumph in the US$1.5 million (S$2.1 million) International Series Korea yesterday for his maiden professional win.

The 23-year-old holed a clutch five-foot birdie putt on the last for a three-under 68 and 15-under 269 total to beat his more famous compatriot Kim Bi-o (68) by one stroke following a gripping battle on Jeju island. Third was American Trevor Simsby (67), one shot further back.

A tearful Ok dedicated the breakthrough victory to his father, who died when the golfer was just 10. The Asian Tour, which also confirmed two events in Morocco and Egypt in November, travels to Japan next for the Shinhan Donghae Open from Sept 8.

