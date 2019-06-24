Sports World: Zikos, 17, scores twice to end Warriors' run in SPL

Zikos, 17, scores twice to end Warriors' run in SPL

Warriors FC's four-match unbeaten run in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) ended yesterday after capitulating late in their 2-1 loss to Geylang International at the Jurong East Stadium.

Geylang's 17-year-old striker Vasileios Zikos Chua scored a quickfire brace in the 79th and 81st minutes to secure the win for the Eagles, after Jonathan Behe had put Warriors in front in the 38th minute.

With the win, Geylang climb to fifth on 16 points, while Warriors remain seventh in the nine-team SPL on 11 points.

Young local bowlers shine at Singapore Open

Singapore's young keglers prevailed in the youth categories of the Singapore International Open held at SingaporeBowling @ Rifle Range yesterday.

Ryan Toh (1,670 pinfalls in eight games) and Rachel Ong (1,495) won the Under-15 boys and girls' events respectively, while Lucas Neo (1,463) and Shayla Tan (1,454) were victorious in the Under-12 boys and girls' categories respectively.

The Open finals will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

Reavie on course for first PGA Tour title in 11 years

HARTFORD • A blistering back nine saw Chez Reavie romp to a six-stroke lead in the third round of golf's Travelers Championship in Connecticut on Saturday.

Six back at the turn, he birdied seven holes coming home to shoot a seven-under 63, taking aim at his first PGA Tour victory in 11 years.

His 16-under 194 put him comfortably in front of fellow Americans Keegan Bradley (69) and Zack Sucher (71) at TPC River Highlands, while world No. 1 Brooks Koepka's two-over 72 left him 15 strokes adrift of Reavie.

REUTERS

Ighalo rescues Nigeria, Uganda make history

ALEXANDRIA • Nigeria needed a late goal from substitute Odion Ighalo to claim a 1-0 win over a Burundi side playing their first match at the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday in Egypt.

The former Watford striker was set free by Torino wing-back Ola Aina's pass, slotting past goalkeeper Jonathan Nahimana in the 77th minute in their opening Group B match.

Separately, Uganda won their first match at the tournament in 41 years, beating the Democratic Republic of Congo 2-0 in their opening Group A game.

REUTERS

Evergreen Lopez claims second Queen's Club title

LONDON • Feliciano Lopez yesterday claimed his second Queen's Club Championship title in three years, defeating Gilles Simon 6-2, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-2) in the final.

The Spaniard also became the first wild card to win the tennis tournament since American great Pete Sampras in 1999.

Lopez, 37, was the oldest player to reach the final, while 34-year-old Simon had been hoping to become the first Frenchman to win the tournament.

REUTERS