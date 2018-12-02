Sports World: Zidane to come back soon, says son Enzo

Zidane to come back soon, says son Enzo

MADRID • Zinedine Zidane's son Enzo Fernandez believes the former Real Madrid coach will return to football management soon.

The France icon led Real to an unprecedented three consecutive Champions League titles (2016-18) as well as winning LaLiga (2017) before surprisingly walking away in May.

Enzo, on loan at Spain's Rayo Majadahonda, said his father needed a rest after his Real exploits but will return to the dugout before long. Zidane was recently tipped to replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

REUTERS

James-led Lakers end Mavericks' run

LOS ANGELES • LeBron James scored 28 points and Tyson Chandler added 13 points as the Los Angeles Lakers snapped the Dallas Mavericks' three-game winning streak with a 114-103 National Basketball Association victory on Friday night.

The Lakers, who trailed for most of the first three quarters, improved to 13-9.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE