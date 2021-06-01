Sports World: Zidane left as Real lacked faith in him

Zidane left as Real lacked faith in him

MADRID • Zinedine Zidane yesterday said he had stepped down as Real Madrid coach, as the club's hierarchy did not have enough faith in him to rebuild an ageing squad.

The Frenchman departed last week after Real suffered their first trophy-less season in 11 years.

On his reasons for leaving, Zidane, 48, who returned to Real for a second spell in charge in March 2019 and won 11 trophies as a coach, said he felt "the club no longer has the faith in me".

REUTERS

Brazil to host Copa as Argentina withdraws

BUENOS AIRES • The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) yesterday said it would move the Copa America to Brazil, breathing new life into the tournament that starts on June 13.

Last week, Argentina pulled out due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, after Colombia was removed as co-hosts on May 20 following social unrest.

REUTERS

Barca confirm Aguero joining from City

BARCELONA • Barcelona have signed Argentina forward Sergio Aguero on a deal until 2023, the Spanish giants announced yesterday.

In a statement, the La Liga side said that the 32-year-old, who arrives after a decade at Manchester City, has a buy-out clause "set at €100 million (S$161.3 million)".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hazard not fully fit but readying for Euro

BRUSSELS • Eden Hazard hopes to be ready to play for Belgium in their opening game of the European Championship against Russia on June 12 but is still unsure whether he will be fit in time.

The Belgium captain and forward told a press conference yesterday that he was mentally ready but physically still unsure after a season filled with injury.

REUTERS