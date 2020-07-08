Sports World: Zanardi still serious after third brain op

Zanardi still serious after third brain op

ROME • Paralympic champion and former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi has undergone a third brain operation, with doctors saying he remains in a serious condition after an accident last month.

The Italian suffered serious head injuries when he lost control of his handbike during a road race in Tuscany and crashed into a truck on June 19.

Doctors revealed the latest surgery went well in terms of facial reconstruction, but there are grave concerns over his neurological state.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Barca chief keeps faith with Setien

BARCELONA • Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu yesterday claimed that coach Quique Setien will remain in charge of the team next season despite the team's fading La Liga title bid, adding that he did not regret sacking Ernesto Valverde in January.

Valverde led the Catalan giants to successive Spanish league titles and the champions were top of the table on goal difference when he was dismissed.

Barcelona are now four points behind Real Madrid (77) with only four games left, but Bartomeu told local radio station Rac1 that he still had faith in Setien as he had "brought new ideas and new sensations with him".

REUTERS

Howard to donate salary to his charity

LOS ANGELES • Los Angeles Lakers backup centre Dwight Howard has confirmed that he will play when the National Basketball Association (NBA) season resumes in Orlando, Florida on July 30 despite concerns the restart might distract from his social activism.

The 34-year-old told CNN on Monday of his desire to win his first NBA crown and he had a "contractual obligation to my teammates, to my fans, the Lakers and everyone".

Howard also revealed that he would be donating his salary from the restart - said to be around US$700,000 (S$976,000) - to his Breathe Again charity.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Bremen stay in Bundesliga with draw

BERLIN • Werder Bremen preserved their Bundesliga status for next season on away goals, after a dramatic 2-2 draw at second-tier Heidenheim in Monday's second leg of their relegation-promotion play-off.

Ludwig Augustinsson fired home his first goal of the season in added time as the visitors ensured that their record of the most seasons spent in the German top flight by any club remained intact.

Bremen striker Claudio Pizarro, who failed to get off the bench, retired after the game, with the 41-year-old tweeting "second division never".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE