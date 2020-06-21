Sports World: Zanardi in coma after horrific bike crash

Zanardi in coma after horrific bike crash

MILAN • Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi was yesterday placed in an artificial coma after suffering horrific head injuries in a crash while competing in a handbike race in Italy, but he remains "in a stable condition".

Zanardi, who had both legs amputated in a racing accident almost 20 years ago before becoming a Paralympic champion, was participating in the Obiettivo Tricolore relay race in Tuscany on Friday when he lost control of his bike and crossed into the path of an oncoming truck.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

London Marathon still on track for Oct 4

LONDON • London Marathon race director Hugh Brasher has said that organisers are working to ensure the rescheduled race is held on Oct 4, despite the cancellation of September's Great North Run due to the difficulties in imposing safe distancing measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He added that they would be providing a further update on the status of the race, which was initially set for April 26, on July 28. The London Marathon, which is one of the six World Majors, has never been cancelled before in its 39-year history.

REUTERS

Chinese basketball league restarts

SHANGHAI • The Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) resumed yesterday behind closed doors after a five-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, just as the country battles a cluster of infections in Beijing.

The rest of the season will be held in Qingdao and the southern city of Dongguan in Guangdong province. The Zhejiang Lions beat the Nanjing Monkey Kings 112-95 and the Jiangsu Dragons defeated the Shenzhen Aviators 105-98.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Pique downbeat over Barca title hopes

SEVILLE • Barcelona defender Gerard Pique believes his side have it all to do if they are to win their third successive Spanish La Liga title this season after being held to a 0-0 draw at third-placed Sevilla on Friday, handing Real Madrid the chance to top the standings today.

If Zinedine Zidane's men beat Real Sociedad away, they will go first in the table on 65 points due to their superior head-to-head record this season - Real drew 0-0 at the Nou Camp and won 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

REUTERS