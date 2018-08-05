Sports World: Zachary rewrites own U-17 swim record

Zachary rewrites own U-17 swim record

Zachary Ian Tan rewrote his own Singapore Under-17 record in the 200m breaststroke yesterday at the Speedo Junior National Championships in Irvine, California.

The 15-year-old, representing Phoenix Swim Club, clocked 2min 16.79sec to finish fifth in the final. His previous mark of 2:17:22 was set in Singapore in March.

Germans triumph in US capital

WASHINGTON • Defending champion Alexander Zverev outlasted Japan's Kei Nishikori 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 on Friday to reach the Washington Open semi-finals while three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray withdrew, citing fatigue.

Germany's third-ranked Zverev, 21, will face 10th seed Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, who eliminated Belgian David Goffin 6-3, 6-4.

In the WTA event, German Andrea Petkovic downed Swiss Belinda Bencic 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (10-8) to reach the last four.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Lampard gets first win as manager

LONDON • Former England midfielder Frank Lampard began his football managerial career with a victory as his Derby County side came from behind to beat Reading 2-1 with a last-gasp goal in the Championship opener on Friday.

The hosts took the lead after 53 minutes at the Madejski Stadium through Jon Dadi Bodvarsson's powerful header before Derby's Mason Mount equalised and Tom Lawrence headed in the winner in the 94th minute.

Derby finished sixth last season under Gary Rowett.

REUTERS

McGregor's UFC return set for Oct 6

LONDON • Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor, 30, will meet Russian lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas on Oct 6 on his return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

The bout will be Irishman McGregor's first since the former two-time division champion pleaded guilty in New York last month to a disorderly conduct charge.

McGregor has not fought in the octagon since he knocked out Eddie Alvarez in November 2016 for the lightweight title.

He became the first fighter to hold two UFC belts at the same time but was later stripped of both.

REUTERS