Sports World: Youth paddlers win bronzes in Croatia

Youth paddlers win bronzes in Croatia

VARAZDIN (Croatia) • Singapore's junior paddlers finished with two bronzes at the 2018 Croatia Junior & Cadet Open 2018.

Koen Pang and Josh Chua won bronze in the junior boys' doubles on Friday. They reached the semi-finals where they lost 11-5, 8-11, 11-6, 9-11, 11-6 to eventual champions Geng Linyu and Song Zhuoheng of China.

The pair then combined with Gerald Yu for the bronze in the team event, losing 3-1 to a Canadian-Thai team in the semi-finals.

Springboks shock All Blacks in NZ

WELLINGTON • Winger Aphiwe Dyantyi scored two tries as the Springboks upset New Zealand 36-34 in their Rugby Championship clash yesterday.

It was the All Blacks' first loss to the Springboks in New Zealand since 2009 and kept the Southern Hemisphere championship alive until at least the next round in two weeks' time.

REUTERS

Real coach Lopetegui against game in US

MADRID • Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui on Friday slammed plans to stage Girona's home league game against Barcelona in the United States, saying it would hurt LaLiga's equality.

A formal request has been made by LaLiga to the Spanish Football Federation for the game to be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Jan26. Lopetegui feels any change upsets the balance of the league.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Spat erupts over Euro 2024 hosting bids

BERLIN • Reinhard Grindel, head of the German Football Association, and Gianni Infantino, president of Fifa, have exchanged heated letters over bids for Euro 2024, German media reported on Friday.

Grindel was reportedly unhappy that Infantino had met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, praising the country's bid, and he wrote to the Fifa chief to say he was worried about interference in the process.

Infantino replied, expressing his "surprise and disappointment over the tone and content of the letter". Uefa will decide between Turkey and Germany's bids to host the event on Sept 27.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE