Sports World: Youngsters shine in Europa League

Youngsters shine in Europa League

LONDON • Teenagers stole the spotlight in the Europa League as Arsenal and Manchester United both got their campaigns off to a winning start on Thursday.

The Gunners, last year's finalists, saw 18-year-old English winger Bukayo Saka score his first goal for the football club and set up the other two in a 3-0 Group F away victory over 10-man German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

At Old Trafford, Mason Greenwood, 17, became United's youngest scorer in European competition when the English forward netted his maiden club goal in a 1-0 Group L victory over Kazakh champions Astana.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Wallace takes BMW PGA C'ship lead

LONDON • England's Matt Wallace carded a bogey-free seven-under 65 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of golf's BMW PGA Championship on Thursday.

He had five birdies and an eagle on the par-five fourth to lead Sweden's Henrik Stenson and Spaniard Jon Rahm in the European Tour's flagship event at Wentworth, Surrey.

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy struggled on the back nine to finish on 76.

REUTERS