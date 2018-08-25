Sports World : Young S'pore paddlers win 2 medals in Taiwan

Young S'pore paddlers win 2 medals in Taiwan

Singapore's youth paddlers have won a silver and a bronze in Taiwan. The team of Koen Pang, Gerald Yu and Josh Chua finished second in the junior boys' team event at the Chinese Taipei Junior and Cadet Open on Thursday.

The trio beat the joint Japan-Singapore team that included Dominic Koh 3-1 in the semi-final, but lost 3-0 in the final to hosts Chinese Taipei.

City owner's cousin fails to buy Liverpool for £2b

LONDON • Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Khaled Zayed Al-Nahyan, cousin of Manchester City owner and Arab billionaire Sheikh Mansour Zayed Al-Nahyan, failed in a £2 billion (S$3.5 billion) proposal to buy English Premier League club Liverpool, the Daily Mail reported on Thursday night.

The proposed buyout would have been a joint venture with a Chinese minority stake partner.

A Liverpool statement said that the club's American owners, Fenway Sports Group, have not put the club up for sale but are considering a minority investment.

REUTERS

Burnley fan knifed, others hurt in Athens

ATHENS • A Burnley fan was stabbed in the leg and four others were injured in clashes before Thursday's 3-1 Europa League play-off loss to Olympiakos in Greece.

The BBC also reported that 23 Burnley fans were arrested by Greek police for being drunk and disorderly, but, according to the English Premier League club, the majority of their 900 travelling supporters were "impeccably behaved".

REUTERS

Drink-driving charge levelled against Lloris

NEW YORK • Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was yesterday charged with drink driving, with Spurs due to play Manchester United on Monday.

Lloris, who won the World Cup as the France captain last month, was stopped by officers in Gloucester Place in London.

The 31-year-old, who has 104 caps for his country, was bailed and will return to the Westminster Magistrates' Court on Sept 11.

THE GUARDIAN

Gym coach charged with lying over sex abuse

NEW YORK • A former Michigan State University gymnastics coach was charged on Thursday with two counts of lying to the authorities about whether she knew that Larry Nassar had sexually abused numerous young women for decades.

According to the Michigan attorney-general's office, Kathie Klages, who retired last year after 27 years in her post, was aware of former university and USA Gymnastics team doctor Nassar's abuse for more than 20 years but helped to cover up the allegations.

NYTIMES