Sports World : Young Lions training in Japan for qualifiers

Young Lions training in Japan for qualifiers

The national Under-22 football team leave for a 12-day training camp in Japan today, ahead of the March 22-26 Asian Under-23 Championship qualifiers in Mongolia.

National U-22 head coach Fandi Ahmad named a 24-man squad that includes Young Lions defender Nur Adam Abdullah and Safsa midfielder Amirul Haikal.

Singapore are in Group G with North Korea, Hong Kong and hosts Mongolia for the tournament, where the 11 group winners and four best second-placed teams will qualify for the championship in Thailand next January.

Women's water polo back in SEA Games

Women's water polo has been included in this year's SEA Games in the Philippines.

It was initially omitted in the final list released by the Games organisers, but an appeal led by defending champions Thailand saw the sport being confirmed earlier this week.

Four countries will compete at this year's Games: two-time champions Thailand, 2015 and 2017 silver medallists Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Ex-world champ Ning hangs up his trunks

SHANGHAI • China's former 100m freestyle world champion and swimming pin-up Ning Zetao announced his retirement from the sport yesterday on his 26th birthday.

A fan favourite in China because of his ability and looks, he won the 100m free world title in 2015 and was a four-time gold medallist at the Asian Games a year earlier. But his career has been on the slide since and he hangs up his trunks with the reputation of a talent never fulfilled.

