Sports World: Young Lions get on the board, Tigers 2nd

Young Lions get on the board, Tigers 2nd

The Young Lions got their first points of the Singapore Premier League season when they edged out Hougang United 2-1 at Jalan Besar Stadium last night.

Saifullah Akbar hit the winner after the Cheetahs' Afiq Yunos cancelled out Syukri Bashir's opener, leaving only Warriors FC with zero points and champions Albirex Niigata second from bottom.

Balestier Khalsa, meanwhile, thrashed Geylang International 3-0 at Bishan Stadium to move into second place behind leaders Tampines Rovers.

S'pore badminton duo upset in Waikato final

Singapore's second-seeded shuttlers Abel Tan and Toh Han Zhuo lost 21-17, 21-10 to the unseeded Chinese pair of Xuheng Zhuanyi and Zhang Binrong in the Waikato International men's doubles final in New Zealand yesterday.

In the women's singles, second seed Grace Chua and fourth seed Jaslyn Hooi also fell to Chinese opponents in the quarter-finals.

Sub Kean seals win for Juve, who lead by 18

MILAN • Rising teenage star Moise Kean stepped up in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo to rescue a 1-0 win for Juventus against lowly Empoli on Saturday, as the Italian champions opened up an 18-point lead at the top of Serie A.

The 19-year-old, who burst into the limelight during Italy's opening Euro 2020 qualifiers, came on as a substitute in Turin and, three minutes later, scored his third league goal of the season after his double against Udinese earlier this month.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Park one ahead of Hataoka in Kia Classic

LOS ANGELES • South Korean golfer Park In-bee drained a long birdie putt at the 18th hole on Saturday to grab a one-shot lead over Japan's Nasa Hataoka in the LPGA Kia Classic.

Park, a seven-time Major champion seeking to end a year-long title drought, carded her second-straight five-under 67 at Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, California.

Her 14-under total of 202 put her one in front of Hataoka, who had eight birdies without a bogey in her 64 for 203.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Aussie quartet slam 'false' boycott claims

SYDNEY • Australia's four front-line bowlers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon yesterday lashed out at "false" and "inflammatory" claims that they were prepared to boycott last year's fourth cricket Test against South Africa if David Warner had not been kicked off the team in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal.

Warner was widely seen as the instigator of the plot to use sandpaper to alter the ball during the third Test in Cape Town last year.

But a statement from the quartet yesterday denied that a boycott had been considered and, with Smith and Warner now free to play again after their one-year bans expired on Friday, the bowlers said they were focused on "moving forward".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE