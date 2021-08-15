Sports World: Young Lions and Tanjong Pagar win

Young Lions and Tanjong Pagar win

The Young Lions yesterday beat Balestier Khalsa for the second time in two weeks in the Singapore Premier League. Goals from Ilhan Fandi (two), Jacob Mahler and Khairin Nadim Rahim gave them a comfortable lead at half-time before Sime Zuzul scored twice for a 4-2 result at Jalan Besar.

At Our Tampines Hub, Tanjong Pagar United bounced back for a 4-2 win over Geylang International. The Eagles led through Anaqi Ismit's own goal and Amy Recha's strike but Shodai Nishikawa pulled one back for Tanjong Pagar before half-time.

Reo Nishiguchi equalised in the 49th minute, with substitute Khairul Amri completing the comeback with two goals. Tanjong Pagar are fifth on 16 points, three ahead of Geylang.

Early spot-kick earns 10-man Valencia win

MADRID • A coolly taken penalty by midfielder Carlos Soler gave 10-man Valencia a 1-0 win over Getafe, after the hosts had Hugo Guillamon sent off in their La Liga season opener.

After the defender was shown a straight red card in the fourth minute for a studs-up challenge on Getafe midfielder Nemanja Maksimovic at the Mestalla on Friday, Soler sent visiting goalkeeper David Soria the wrong way in the 11th minute.

Dutch GP will proceed if two-thirds full

AMSTERDAM • The Dutch Formula One Grand Prix will go ahead as planned on Sept 5 if stands are allowed to be filled at two-thirds of their capacity, the organisers said on Friday.

F1 is set to return to the Zandvoort circuit in the dunes west of Amsterdam for the first time since 1985 , but the organisers have warned of financial problems if the number of fans are limited due to coronavirus measures.

Henley has four-shot lead at Wyndham

LOS ANGELES • Russell Henley shot a six-under 64 on Friday and doubled his lead after two rounds of the Wyndham Championships.

He stands at 14-under 126, with Slovakia's Olympic silver medallist Rory Sabbatini in a three-way tie for second place at 10 under, following his own 64. Webb Simpson (65) and Scott Piercy (66) are level with him.

Ariya ahead by three in Scottish event

LONDON • Ariya Jutanugarn took a three-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Women's Scottish Open on Friday, after carding a second-round 66 to reach nine-under 135 for the tournament at Dumbarnie Links, Fife.

Ariya, who lifted the trophy in 2018 at Gullane Golf Club in East Lothian, shrugged off the windy conditions. Three shots off the pace are Charley Hull (69), Emily Kristine Pedersen (69) and Ariya's fellow Thai Atthaya Thitikul (70).

Khabib joins Russian football minnows

MOSCOW • Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired from mixed martial arts last October, has been signed by third-tier Russian football club FC Legion Dynamo.

The 32-year-old announced his retirement following his submission victory over American Justin Gaethje on Oct 24.

