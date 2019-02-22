Sports World : Yeo stuns ex-Olympic champ in Barcelona

Yeo stuns ex-Olympic champ in Barcelona

Singapore shuttler Yeo Jia Min shocked China's 2012 Olympics women's singles champion Li Xuerui 21-16, 21-17 at the Spain Masters in Barcelona yesterday.

The 20-year-old will take on Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt in the last eight today. Both world No. 42 Yeo and the 22nd-ranked Li will feature at the April 9-14 Singapore Open at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Another Singaporean, Loh Kean Yew outlasted India's Parupalli Kashyap 21-12, 18-21, 21-15 in the last 16 of the men's singles event yesterday.

Sevilla qualify for last 16 of Europa League

LONDON • Five-time Uefa Cup and Europa League winners Sevilla advanced to the last 16 of the football competition with a 2-0 home win over Lazio yesterday.

A goal in each half from Wissam Ben Yedder and Pablo Sarabia sealed a 3-0 aggregate victory with both sides ending with 10 men.

Sevilla's Franco Vazquez was sent off for a second yellow card with half an hour remaining, but Lazio surrendered their numerical advantage 11 minutes later when Adam Marusic was given a straight red card for striking Roque Mesa.

REUTERS

LaLiga chief unlikely to switch to EPL

LONDON • LaLiga's organising body has said it does not expect president Javier Tebas to jump ship to the Premier League, responding to British media reports that the Spaniard has emerged as a candidate to become the English top flight's new chief executive.

A spokesman for the Spanish football league claimed yesterday it "was not aware of this supposed interest", but it was "a source of pride for the entire organisation" that the Premier League had "taken note of the work being done by LaLiga".

The Premier League has struggled to find a successor to former chief Richard Scudamore, who stepped down last December.

REUTERS

Stricker is US captain for 2020 Ryder Cup

NEW YORK • Steve Stricker will captain the United States' 2020 Ryder Cup golf team, vowing on Wednesday to do everything he can to help the Americans regain the trophy from Europe.

The 51-year becomes the first US Ryder Cup captain never to have won a Major, but former world No. 1 Tiger Woods hailed the news, saying Stricker was "the overwhelming choice".

The Europeans have won four of the past five editions.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE