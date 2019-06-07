Sports World : Yeo shocks world No. 11 in Aussie Open

Yeo shocks world No. 11 in Aussie Open

Singapore shuttler Yeo Jia Min claimed the biggest scalp of her badminton career so far when she beat women's singles world No. 11 Zhang Beiwen in the round of 16 at the Australian Open in Sydney yesterday.

The 20-year-old took just 34 minutes to dispatch former Singapore player and sixth seed Zhang - who now represents the United States - 21-15, 21-17, to book a meeting with Japanese top seed and world No. 3 Nozomi Okuhara today in the last eight.

Hazard ready to join Real for €100m

LONDON • Eden Hazard is set to join Real Madrid after the Spanish football giants and his club Chelsea agreed on a fee in the region of €100 million (S$153 million) plus add-ons.

The announcement is set to follow in the next few days as the two clubs are now preparing the contracts to be signed. The 28-year-old Belgium forward will leave Stamford Bridge after seven hugely successful years, winning the Premier League twice, one FA Cup and two Europa League titles.

THE GUARDIAN

United could sign James for £18m

LONDON•Daniel James is set to become Manchester United's first signing of the summer after Swansea City accepted a fee that could rise to around £18 million (S$31.2 million) for the Wales international footballer.

The 21-year-old had reportedly undergone a medical examination at United yesterday, after Wales gave him permission to leave their training camp, with the winger poised to sign a long-term contract.

THE GUARDIAN

Folau sues rugby body over dismissal

MELBOURNE•Israel Folau launched legal proceedings against Rugby Australia over the termination of his contract yesterday, casting the action as the pursuit of his "right to religious freedom".

Folau, a fundamentalist Christian, was sacked by Rugby Australia and his Super Rugby club New South Wales Waratahs last month for a post on social media that said hell awaited "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers" and other groups. The 30-year-old former Wallabies full-back said he would seek a declaration from Australia's Fair Work Commission, an industrial relations tribunal, that his employment was terminated because of his religion.

REUTERS