Sports World: Yeo advances to 2nd round of Asia C'ships

Yeo advances to 2nd round of Asia C'ships

Singapore's world No. 32 Yeo Jia Min beat Thai Busanan Ongbamrungphan, ranked eight spots above her, 21-15, 21-13 in Wuhan, China, in the Badminton Asia Championships women's singles first round yesterday. She plays Japan's fourth-ranked Akane Yamaguchi next.

Loh Kean Yew lost 21-12, 21-13 to China's world No. 2 men's singles star Shi Yuqi.

Men's doubles pair Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Terry Hee were beaten 21-12, 21-17 by top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia.

Singapore fall to Fiji in series opener

Singapore lost 65-57 to Fiji in the first of their three-match netball test at OCBC Arena yesterday. The series moves to Our Tampines Hub tonight and Toa Payoh Sports Hall on Saturday.

Sarri charged by FA over behaviour

LONDON • Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association following his late dismissal in Monday's 2-2 Premier League draw with Burnley.

His assistant Gianfranco Zola claimed that referee Kevin Friend's decision to send his fellow Italian to the stands was unfair because he "was just trying to tell our players to get in position". Sarri has until tomorrow to provide an answer to the charge.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Woods sets time for Presidents Cup travel

MIAMI • Tiger Woods, fresh off his Masters victory, said on Tuesday that he has tweaked the schedule for the Hero World Challenge to ease the travel issues from the Bahamas to Australia for golf's Presidents Cup.

The world No. 6 will host the annual invitational at Albany resort from Dec 4 to 7 so participants will have extra time for the 15,804km journey to Melbourne for the Dec 12-15 team showdown.

Woods will captain the Americans against an Internationals squad of non-European talent guided by South African Ernie Els.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Real to put LaLiga first next season

MADRID • Coach Zinedine Zidane said yesterday that LaLiga will be Real Madrid's top priority next season after they were mathematically ruled out of the title race with five games left.

Barcelona's victory over Alaves confirmed that Real cannot be champions given that they sit 16 points behind the Catalans, with only 15 still to play for. Despite incredible success in the Champions League, Real have now won the Spanish title only once in seven years.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE