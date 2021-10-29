Sports World : Yapp misses out on last 32 in 9-Ball Open

Yapp misses out on last 32 in 9-Ball Open

Singapore's world No. 1 pool player Aloysius Yapp lost 10-4 to third-ranked Austrian Maximilian Lechner on Wednesday at the International 9-Ball Open, missing out on a place in the round of 32.

After a brave run in the losers' bracket, fellow Singaporeans Toh Lian Han and Sharik Sayed were also eliminated from the tournament in Norfolk, Virginia.

Toh beat Tony Robles 10-4 but lost 10-7 to another American, Dee Adkins. Sharik lost 10-5 to Filipino Warren Kiamco after sweeping American Keith Guenzel 10-0.

Organiser of Sala's flight convicted

LONDON • David Henderson, the businessman who organised the flight that crashed and resulted in the death of Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala, was found guilty yesterday of endangering the safety of the aircraft.

The 67-year-old had been accused of failing to follow safety protocols that caused the death of 28-year-old Cardiff City player Sala and pilot David Ibbotson when their plane crashed into the English Channel on a flight from Nantes to Cardiff in January 2019.

He will be sentenced on Nov 12 and faces a maximum sentence of five years' imprisonment for endangering the aircraft.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

Rashford vows United will fight back

LONDON • Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford yesterday said he stayed away from social media over the last few days as he was embarrassed by Sunday's 5-0 Premier League loss to Liverpool but promised fans the team were working hard to turn things around.

He tweeted that "as a United fan I didn't really know what to say after Sunday" and admitted the players "have to redeem ourselves". The Red Devils face Tottenham away tomorrow.

REUTERS