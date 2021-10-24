Sports World: Yapp exits at last 16 of American tournament

Yapp exits at last 16 of American tournament

Singapore's top pool player Aloysius Yapp lost 150-53 to Poland's Mieszko Fortunski in the last 16 of the American 14.1 Straight Pool Championship in Norfolk, Virginia on Friday night.

World No. 2 Yapp had been in good form heading into the elimination rounds, having won all five of his matches in the round-robin stage.

Compatriots Sharik Sayed and Toh Lian Han each won one out of five matches at the same stage, and did not progress further.

Wallabies extend record over Japan to six Tests

TOKYO • Australia had a minor scare late in the game but held on to launch their end-of-season rugby union tour with a 32-23 victory over Japan in Oita yesterday. It extended their winning streak to five Tests.

Wingers Tom Wright and Jordan Petaia crossed for tries in the first half, while forwards Taniela Tupou, Rob Leota and Connal McInerney added to the scoreline after the break to maintain the Wallabies' 100 per cent record in six Tests against the Brave Blossoms.

REUTERS

Barty ends 2021 season, pulls out of WTA Finals

SYDNEY • Ashleigh Barty, the top-ranked player in women's tennis, will not defend her WTA Finals title in Mexico next month after the Wimbledon champion decided to bring an early end to her 2021 season.

The Australian won the season-ending tournament when it was last held in Shenzhen in November 2019. But she will not travel to Guadalajara to participate in the Nov 10-17 event, citing a need to "prioritise my body and my recovery from our 2021 season".

REUTERS

Lim leads by four shots at LPGA event in Korea

BUSAN • South Korean golfer Lim Hee-jeong fired a flawless seven-under 65 yesterday to seize a four-stroke lead in the third round of the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea.

The 21-year-old is 18-under 198, ahead of compatriots An Na-rin (69) and Ko Jin-young (67), who were tied for second at the US$2 million (S$2.7 million) event in Busan. After this, the LPGA Tour has two more tournaments, with the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in Florida in November.

REUTERS