Sports World : Yap, Zaw tied for lead at S'pore Pro Series

Yap, Zaw tied for lead at S'pore Pro Series

Singapore's Jesse Yap and Zaw Moe of Myanmar shot two-under 70s to share the first-round lead yesterday in the fourth leg of the FTAG Singapore Pro Series Invitational.

They are one shot clear of Marc Ong at Tanah Merah Country Club's Tampines Course.

The event is held in conjunction with the 73rd Singapore Open Amateur Championship, with Nicholas Mok (71) taking the opening-round lead, two clear of compatriot Justin Kuk.

Maguire's dad injured in Euro final

LONDON • England defender Harry Maguire said his father was left with rib injuries and struggled to breathe after being trampled by fans during crowd disturbances at Wembley Stadium before the Euro 2020 final against Italy last Sunday.

Supporters clashed with one another and officials, breached security cordons and charged into Wembley's perimeter area before the start of the game. British police said 19 of its officers were injured while 86 people, including 53 at the venue, were arrested.

REUTERS

Roma sign Wolves' Patricio for $18m

ROME • Serie A club Roma have signed goalkeeper Rui Patricio, 33, from Wolverhampton Wanderers for an initial fee of €11.5 million (S$18.4 million). He kept 37 clean sheets in his three-year stint and was in Portugal's Euro 2020 squad that was knocked out in the last 16.

REUTERS