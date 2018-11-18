Sports World: Worn out Momota comes undone in HK

Worn out Momota comes undone in HK

HONG KONG • Top-ranked Kento Momota was sent packing in badminton's Hong Kong Open yesterday after a stunning semi-final loss to South Korean Son Wan-ho.

Son triumphed 18-21, 21-16, 21-19 after an exhausting 89 minutes - the longest match of the tournament so far - having seen off a late rally from the exhausted Japanese star in the decider.

Momota beat Chinese great Lin Dan in the first round but complained of burnout after the world No. 1's first three matches all went down the wire to three games.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Irving rallies to lift Celtics to victory

BOSTON • Kyrie Irving scored 23 of his 43 points in the fourth quarter and overtime on Friday as the Boston Celtics beat the Eastern Conference-leading Toronto Raptors 123-116 in the National Basketball Association.

The point guard added 11 assists and forward Jayson Tatum chipped in with 21 points and seven rebounds, as the Celtics erased an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit to improve to 9-6 while the Raptors dropped to 12-4.

REUTERS

Australia hold South Koreans to late draw

BRISBANE • Australia scrambled in a late equaliser to share the spoils with South Korea in a 1-1 friendly draw yesterday between two of the big guns preparing for football's Asian Cup in January.

Gamba Osaka striker Hwang Ui-jo gave the Koreans the advantage in the 22nd minute.

But in a game Australia dominated, Massimo Luongo got their just rewards when he tapped the ball home after Korean goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu spilt a shot from Tom Rogic deep into stoppage time.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Salah strike settles seesaw Cup qualifier

CAIRO • Mohamed Salah scored in the final minute to give Egypt a 3-2 home victory over Tunisia on Friday in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations football qualifying match between two countries who have already qualified.

The Liverpool forward chipped the ball over the Tunisian goalkeeper after a quick one-two to complete the scoring in a seesaw match which both sides led.

Salah has now scored four goals in Cup of Nations qualifiers - two fewer than chart-topper Odion Ighalo of Nigeria.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE