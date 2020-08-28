Sports World: World Tour to resume in October, says BWF

World Tour to resume in October, says BWF

LONDON • The Badminton World Federation (BWF) yesterday announced a revised calendar with the World Tour set to return with back-to-back Super 750 events in Odense, Denmark, starting on Oct 13.

The two-week European leg will be followed by two Super 1000 tournaments in Asia and the prestigious World Tour Finals.

The locations of the three Asian tournaments are yet to be announced. The BWF also confirmed that the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in Aarhus, Denmark, will take place from Oct 3-11.

REUTERS

Blind okay after collapsing in game

AMSTERDAM • Ajax Amsterdam defender Daley Blind says he is "feeling fine" after he collapsed during Tuesday's pre-season football friendly against Hertha Berlin when his implanted defibrillator momentarily switched off.

He dropped to the ground late in the game but was then able to walk off the pitch. Blind was diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation after experiencing dizziness in a Champions League game last year.

He returned to action in February.

REUTERS

Former world No. 1s to clash in charity match

MIAMI • Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas will play Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose in a Ryder Cup-style 18-hole charity match between former top-ranked golfers.

The Payne's Valley Cup in Ridgedale, Missouri, will be staged on Sept 22. The date is three days before the Ryder Cup was to have been played.

The charity match will feature four-ball, foursomes and singles formats.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE