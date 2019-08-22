Sports World: World Rugby drop 'women' from titles

World Rugby drop 'women' from titles

LONDON • The Women's Rugby World Cup in 2017 will be the last to bear that title with World Rugby announcing yesterday it is adopting a policy of gender neutrality for their tournaments.

In what it says is "a first for a major sporting federation" the 2021 edition of the women's event in New Zealand will be known simply as Rugby World Cup 2021, with 'Women's' dropped from the title.

This will be applied to its Sevens World Cup competitions as well - the men's tournaments have never specified gender.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Top seeds progress at Winston-Salem Open

LOS ANGELES • Benoit Paire and Denis Shapovalov cruised into the third round of the Winston-Salem Open with straight-set wins on Tuesday.

Top seed Paire dismissed Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-3, 7-5 , crushing his 14th ace on match point to avenge his loss to the 29-year-old at Indian Wells in March.

Second seed Shapovalov looked sharp en route to a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Tennys Sandgren, who had defeated three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray the night before.

REUTERS