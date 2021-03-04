Sports World: World 7s to kick off in S'pore in October

World 7s to kick off in S'pore in October

LONDON • The new World Rugby Sevens season is now scheduled to begin with the Oct 29-30 leg in Singapore, followed by joint men and women's rounds in Hong Kong (Nov 5-7).

This means the men's rugby sevens at the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead with the teams having not played a world series match for 16 months, after yesterday's announcement of the dates for a delayed and condensed season.

The dates of the Singapore stop - originally set to be the series' penultimate stop - remain unchanged.

REUTERS

Pele gets vaccine as Brazil death toll soars

SAO PAULO • Brazilian football legend Pele was vaccinated against Covid-19 on Tuesday, the same day that a record 1,641 people reportedly died in Brazil after contracting the virus.

The 80-year-old posted a picture on Instagram of him receiving the vaccination and giving a thumbs-up sign, and urged his followers to maintain social distancing and wear masks.

REUTERS

UK hearing on head impact next week

LONDON • British lawmakers are to hold an inquiry next week into the link between sport and long-term brain injury.

A group of former professional rugby players are involved in a legal case and British MPs will call witnesses to examine the issue.

REUTERS

Arteta brushes off Barcelona talk

LONDON • Spanish media have reported Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta wants to replace Ronald Koeman with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta should he win the elections on Sunday.

On the speculation, the Spaniard yesterday called Barca "a huge team" but said he was "extremely happy" to stay at the Emirates.

REUTERS