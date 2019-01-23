Sports World: Woods to get under way at Farmers Open

Woods to get under way at Farmers Open

LOS ANGELES • Former world No. 1 Tiger Woods will make his first PGA Tour appearance of the season at tomorrow's Farmers Insurance Open alongside fellow American golfers Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele.

The 14-time Major winner, playing his first event since turning 43 last month, returns to the Torrey Pines course where he won the Californian event seven times and captured his last Major victory at the 2008 US Open.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Bellerin ruled out of Gunners' campaign

LONDON • Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin will be sidelined for six to nine months after suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury in their 2-0 Premier League win over Chelsea last weekend, multiple British media reports said yesterday.

Bellerin, who was making his first start in five weeks following a calf injury, was carried off the pitch on a stretcher in the second half.

The injury to the Spain international is another blow to manager Unai Emery, who had already lost defender Rob Holding for the rest of the season to the same injury early last month.

REUTERS

New Barcelona boy eyes El Clasico goal

BARCELONA • Kevin-Prince Boateng has vowed to make the most of his shock arrival at Barcelona, after a loan move for the journeyman forward from Italian Serie A side Sassuolo was sealed on Monday.

The former Ghana international told reporters it was a "great chance" for him and said his aim was to score for Barcelona when they travel to Real Madrid for the Clasico on March 2.

The Spanish LaLiga champions have an €8 million (S$12.4 million) option to make the move permanent in the summer.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Burglars break into Pacquiao's LA home

LOS ANGELES • Manny Pacquiao's Los Angeles home was burglarised last weekend while he was in Las Vegas defending his World Boxing Association welterweight title with a convincing unanimous decision win over Adrien Broner, a member of his promotional company said.

His spokesman Fred Sternburg confirmed that the police were investigating the burglary at the boxer's residence in Hancock Park.

The Filipino also revealed he was on the mend after suffering a scratched cornea during the Broner bout.

DPA