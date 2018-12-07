Sports World : Woods to captain US Presidents Cup team

Woods to captain US Presidents Cup team

MELBOURNE • Tiger Woods said yesterday he was keen to be a playing captain at next year's Presidents Cup, and he will draw on his recent Ryder Cup experience to help him out.

He will captain the United States in the matchplay team event at Royal Melbourne with South African Ernie Els captaining the Internationals.

The American former world No. 1 made a successful return to golf this year after missing most of the previous two seasons through injury and said he hopes to be among the eight top-ranked Americans who will gain automatic entry into the tournament squad.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Pavard mulling over switch to Bayern

BERLIN • World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard said playing Champions League football remains the priority for him, as he considers a move to German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

The defender's status skyrocketed in the summer when he scored a superb goal in a 4-3 last-16 win over Argentina that set France on their way to World Cup glory in Russia.

The 22-year-old has been at VfB Stuttgart since 2016 but seems unlikely to remain at the struggling side beyond this season, with a big-money move to Bayern among other "concrete offers" on the table.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

National badminton c'ships back next year

The National Open Championships will return next year after a six-year absence with the tournament to be played at the Singapore Badminton Hall from Jan 26-Feb 1.

The 2019 edition will see five categories contested - men's and women's singles and doubles, as well as the mixed doubles.

All Singapore residents are eligible. Registration is open at the Singapore Badminton Federation website - singaporebadminton.org.sg - and closes on Dec 28.