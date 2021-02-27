Sports World: Woods moved to LA hospital for recovery

Woods moved to LA hospital for recovery

LOS ANGELES • Tiger Woods has been moved to a new hospital in Los Angeles, the Harbour-UCLA Medical Centre said on Thursday, as he recovers from multiple injuries sustained in a serious car accident this week.

The 15-time Major winner underwent surgery to stabilise compound fractures of his tibia and fibula after the grisly accident on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff said the golf star, 45, would not face criminal charges in the crash.

REUTERS

Fifa drops Beckenbauer case after time runs out

GENEVA • Franz Beckenbauer and other former German football officials cannot be prosecuted over the 2006 World Cup vote-buying scandal because the statute of limitations has expired, Fifa's ethics committee said on Thursday.

Fifa's internal judiciary said it had determined that the statute of limitation had expired in 2012 for Beckenbauer and in 2015 for Theo Zwanziger and Horst R. Schmidt. In March 2016, Fifa's ethics committee opened formal proceedings against Beckenbauer and five other people over their roles in the bidding process for the 2006 Finals, amid allegations of bribery.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

'Red card' among new cycling safety rules

PARIS • The International Cycling Union unveiled its new set of rules on Thursday aimed at making the sport safer with punishments in one-day races extending to an immediate "red card".

In stage races, a first offence will be treated with a 30-second penalty, the second with two minutes and the third with an exclusion.

Among the changes - some come into force immediately while others will be introduced on April 1 or later - is a ban on riders sitting on the horizontal tube of the bike.

Riders will also need to be more wary of how they dispose of their drinks bottles as that may provoke an instant ban.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Henry leaves Montreal, cites family reasons

MONTREAL • Arsenal great Thierry Henry, 43, has stepped down from his role as coach of CF Montreal for family reasons, the Major League Soccer outfit announced on Thursday.

Montreal chief executive Kevin Gilmore admitted on a virtual conference call that he was "surprised" that the former France forward, appointed in November 2019 on a two-year deal, was departing.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE