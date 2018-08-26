Sports World: Woods makes cut but 10 behind leaders

Woods makes cut but 10 behind leaders

PARAMUS (New Jersey) • PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka charged into a share of the lead with Jamie Lovemark, as Tiger Woods struggled on the greens to narrowly make the cut at the Northern Trust golf tournament on Friday.

Koepka caught fire after an eagle at the 13th to blitz home with a six-under 65 and tie Lovemark at the top on 10-under 132. Lovemark shot 66 for the second day at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey.

Woods, two weeks after finishing as runner-up to Koepka at the PGA Championship, stayed alive in the FedExCup play-offs with a repeat 71 that left him right on the cut at even par.

REUTERS

Yang leads by one at LPGA Canadian Open

REGINA • Golfer Amy Yang, who is looking for her first win in 18 months, fired a seven-under 65 to seize a one-stroke lead at the halfway stage of the Canadian Women's Open on Friday.

She rolled in nine birdies to reach 13-under 131, giving the South Korean a slim lead over Angel Yin (67) and Canadian Brooke Henderson (66) at the Wascana Country Club course in Regina, Saskatchewan.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

French Open bans Williams' catsuit

PARIS• Serena Williams will be banned from wearing her "Black Panther" catsuit again at tennis' French Open next year after Roland Garros chiefs described the outfit as "going too far".

The 36-year-old American star stunned Paris this year in her body-hugging outfit which she said was inspired by the Black Panther movie.

She also insisted the full-body compression garment was designed to help prevent a return of the blood clots which put her life in danger after giving birth to her daughter last year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE