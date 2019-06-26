Sports World : Woods absolved of blame in car accident

Woods absolved of blame in car accident

MIAMI • Tiger Woods is no longer named a defendant in a wrongful death lawsuit filed last month in Florida by the parents of a man who, while reportedly three times over the legal blood alcohol limit, died in a car accident.

The lawsuit had stemmed from a December crash that killed Nicholas Immesberger, who worked at The Woods Jupiter, a restaurant owned by the former world No. 1.

Woods' attorney, Barry Postman, said the decision to absolve the golfer was "clearly appropriate" as he had nothing to do with the bartender's death.

WASHINGTON POST

Mali, Ivory Coast off to winning Afcon starts

SUEZ • Mali produced three stunning goals as they thumped Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) debutants Mauritania 4-1 on Monday, handing their neighbours a harsh lesson in their first match at the tournament to go top of Group E.

Angola and Tunisia are on one point each in the group after both sides drew 1-1 earlier.

In another match, the Ivory Coast beat South Africa 1-0 as the two former champions kicked off their Group D campaign in searing heat.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Crocked Andreescu will skip Wimbledon

LONDON • Rising Canadian talent Bianca Andreescu will miss Wimbledon as she continues to recover from the shoulder injury that forced her out of the French Open, Tennis Canada tweeted on Monday.

The world No. 25 pulled out of Roland Garros after beating Marie Bouzkova in three sets in the first round.

Andreescu, 19, had toppled Germany's Angelique Kerber in the final at Indian Wells to become the first wild card to win the WTA title in March.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Russian biathlon duo banned for doping

MOSCOW • Two Russian biathletes have been suspended for four years for doping violations detected in data from Russia's former anti-doping agency laboratory, the International Biathlon Union (IBU) said yesterday.

Alexander Pechenkin and Alexander Chernyshov were among the four biathletes who were charged and provisionally suspended last November.

Pechenkin also had his results, obtained between January 2012 to January 2016, voided.

REUTERS