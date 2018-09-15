Sports World: Women's U-16s to face Tajikistan today

Women's U-16s to face Tajikistan today

The national Under-16 women's football team will compete at the Asian Football Confederation U-16 Women's Championship 2019 qualifiers round 1 from today till Sept 23.

Singapore open their campaign against hosts Tajikistan in Dushanbe today, followed by Thailand, Iran and Northern Mariana Islands.

Teams finishing top of their respective groups will progress to the second and final round of qualifiers, with the best two second-placed sides joining them.

Drug probe on Russian Cheryshev closed

MADRID • Spain's anti-doping agency said on Thursday it has closed its probe into Valencia's Russian striker Denis Cheryshev, one of the revelations of the 2018 World Cup, after it found no evidence that he used a banned substance.

The investigation stemmed from an interview which the player's father, Dmitri Cheryshev, gave to Russian publication Sport Weekend in June last year in which he said his son had received growth hormone injections when he played at Spanish side Villarreal.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Tennis Grand Slam seeds to remain at 32

LONDON • The four major tennis tournaments will continue to seed 32 players for men's and women's singles draws, after the Grand Slam Board (GSB) said on Thursday it had reversed an earlier decision to halve the number.

Having indicated last year that the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open would have only 16 seeds from 2019, the organisation in charge of the Grand Slams said that the current format would remain in place next year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hayward eyes second chance at Celtics

NEW YORK • Gordon Hayward said on Thursday he is ready for his Boston Celtics debut, take two.

The 28-year-old forward insisted he has recovered and expects to be on the floor when the Celtics open the National Basketball Association regular season against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct 16. His 2017-18 season lasted just five minutes, ended by a gruesome leg injury.

REUTERS