Sports World: Women foil fencers fifth in Asian c'ships

Women foil fencers fifth in Asian c'ships

Singapore's women's foil team were fifth at the Asian Fencing Championships in the final day of competition in Chiba, Japan yesterday.

Amita Berthier, Maxine Wong, Tatiana Wong and Denyse Chan lost 42-41 to Hong Kong in the last eight, but then beat Vietnam 45-19 and Chinese Taipei 45-27 in their classification matches.

The men's epee team placed 15th after losing 45-42 to Vietnam in the last 16, and then by the same score to New Zealand in a classification match.

Blocked home sales add to Neymar's woes

SAO PAULO • Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar's off-pitch woes continue to mount after the Brazilian tax authorities put a freeze on dozens of his mansions and other properties amid a long-running tax dispute, local media reported on Monday.

The Folha de S.Paulo newspaper reported that the authorities blocked the sale of 36 properties in Brazil as they seek 69 million reais (S$24.4 million) in back taxes. This amount is reportedly due in connection with his 2013 transfer from Santos to Barcelona.

REUTERS

BeIN blames piracy for 18% staff cuts

DOHA • Sports broadcaster beIN Media Group has cut almost a fifth of staff at its Qatari base, citing a hit to pay-TV income from rampant piracy that it says is backed by Saudi Arabia.

The company has laid off around 300 employees in Qatar, or about 18 per cent of the local workforce, said a person familiar with the matter. BeIN added it had taken some "difficult decisions to right-size our business" and to reflect the impact of piracy perpetuated by rival network BeoutQ, which is based in Riyadh, on its business.

BLOOMBERG

Ineos cyclist Thomas crashes on Swiss tour

LAUSANNE • Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas abandoned the Tour de Suisse after a heavy fall yesterday and was taken to the hospital for tests on what appeared to be an injured shoulder.

He is the second high-profile Team Ineos cyclist involved in a recent accident. Four-time Tour champion Chris Froome will miss next month's Tour after he crashed at the Criterium du Dauphine.

REUTERS