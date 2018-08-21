Sports World: With Navas in goal, Real beat Getafe 2-0

With Navas in goal, Real beat Getafe 2-0

MADRID • Real Madrid got their Spanish LaLiga football campaign off to a winning start with a 2-0 victory at home to Getafe on Sunday, in their first league outing since the summer departures of Cristiano Ronaldo and coach Zinedine Zidane.

The European champions ensured the three points at the Santiago Bernabeu with a 20th-minute goal from Dani Carvajal and a Gareth Bale strike on 51 minutes.

Keylor Navas held on to his place as Real's starting goalkeeper despite the arrival of Thibaut Courtois, as coach Julen Lopetegui decided to keep faith with the Costa Rican.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Park wins to regain world No. 1 ranking

LOS ANGELES • Park Sung-hyun has reclaimed the world No. 1 spot in women's golf, after a birdie at the first play-off hole lifted her to an LPGA Tour victory over American Lizette Salas in Indianapolis on Sunday.

The South Korean's third victory of the season sees her vault from fourth in the rankings to supplant Ariya Jutanugarn at the top. The Thai finished tied for seventh after a 66.

Both Park (68) and Salas (70) finished 72 holes on 23-under 265.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Sagan to begin next season in Australia

SYDNEY • Three-time world cycling champion Peter Sagan yesterday became the first big name to confirm he will start his 2019 season at the Tour Down Under.

The Slovakian master will be making his fourth appearance at the event on the streets of Adelaide and through the surrounding countryside from Jan 10 to 20.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE