Sports World: Wind Games honours for S'pore athletes

Wind Games honours for S'pore athletes

Singapore's indoor skydivers won gold, silver and bronze medals at the Wind Games in Empuriabrava, Spain, last week.

Minejima-Lee Kai, 10, clinched his first medal after finishing second in the junior freestyle category in the Jan 30-Feb 1 event. He then teamed up with Kyra Poh, Vera Poh and Czech Tobias Chaloupka to win bronze in the four-way speed category.

Singapore's top indoor skydiver Kyra, who only participated in the team events this time, claimed gold in the speed relay race with Chaloupka, France's Mateo Limnaios and American Ben Roane.

Seoul fans get redress for Ronaldo no-show

SEOUL • Two South Korean football fans who sued the organiser after Cristiano Ronaldo failed to play in a friendly match during Juventus' pre-season tour in Seoul last year are entitled to compensation, a court ruled yesterday.

A district court in Incheon, west of Seoul, ordered the local agency that organised the match, The Fasta Inc, to pay 371,000 won (S$429) to the fans.

The lawsuit complained that The Fasta Inc had publicised Ronaldo would play for at least 45 minutes, but the Portugal star sat out the entire game in July last year.

REUTERS

Women's World Cup final set for Eden Park

WELLINGTON • The women's Rugby World Cup final next year will be held at one of the game's major venues for the first time when Eden Park in Auckland stages the decider of the ninth edition, organisers said yesterday.

The semi-finals and bronze-medal match at the first women's World Cup to be held in the southern hemisphere will also be held at New Zealand's largest sports stadium, which has a capacity of 50,000 and hosted the 1987 and 2011 men's finals. World Rugby has high hopes that next year's tournament, which will run from Sept 18 to Oct 16, will build on the success of the 2017 edition in Ireland, which set attendance and television viewership records.

REUTERS

England's Tuilagi out of Scotland clash

LONDON • England centre Manu Tuilagi has been ruled out of Saturday's Six Nations rugby match against Scotland due to a groin injury sustained during their shock defeat by France, coach Eddie Jones said yesterday.

Tuilagi, 28, limped off in the 24-17 loss in Paris on Sunday and scans confirmed he had a low-grade strain that will keep him out of the clash at Murrayfield.

However, Jones said he is optimistic the player would return in time for their home fixture against Ireland later this month.

REUTERS