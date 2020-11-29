Sports World: Wilson and Joelinton score in Magpies win

Wilson and Joelinton score in Magpies win

LONDON • Late goals by Callum Wilson and Joelinton earned Newcastle a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Friday as they returned to winning ways after consecutive Premier League defeats.

It looked as though the points would be shared but, just when Palace were threatening, Steve Bruce's visitors struck.

Wilson's neat finish in the 87th minute gave the Magpies the lead and, 100 seconds later, they sealed the points when Brazilian Joelinton's shot deflected past goalkeeper Vicente Guaita for his first league goal of the season.

REUTERS

Leeds rename East Stand after Charlton

LONDON • Leeds United will rename the East Stand at Elland Road in honour of club great Jack Charlton who died aged 85 in July following a long-term illness, the Premier League side said on Friday.

Charlton, who helped hosts England beat West Germany to become World Cup winners in 1966, was a tough-tackling centre-back who spent his entire career at the club, making 773 appearances.

REUTERS

McKeown breaks 200m back world mark

SYDNEY • Kaylee McKeown, 19, set a 200m backstroke short-course world record at the Australian national swimming championships, officials said yesterday.

She clocked 1min 58.94sec to smash Hungarian Katinka Hosszu's 2014 mark of 1:59.23. She won the silver at last year's long-course world championships in South Korea.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

LA teams to open NBA pre-season contests

NEW YORK • Defending champions Los Angeles Lakers will open the National Basketball Association pre-season schedule against the Los Angeles Clippers as part of a 49-game exhibition slate announced on Friday.

The league booked tune-up games from Dec 11 to 19, ahead of the planned Dec 22 start of the 2020-21 campaign to be played at team arenas. Each club will have at least two pre-season contests, one at home and one on the road, but no more than four.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Polish golfer Meronk in pole at Alfred Dunhill

JOHANNESBURG • Adrian Meronk clung to a one-shot lead yesterday after three rounds of the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa.

The 27-year-old carded a one-under 71 for a 14-under 202 total. South African teenager Jayden Schaper fired a 67 for the equal best round of the day and second place.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE