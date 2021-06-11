Sports World: Wijnaldum signs for PSG on 3-year deal

Wijnaldum signs for PSG on 3-year deal

PARIS • Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum will join Paris Saint-Germain from Liverpool on July 1 on a three-year deal, the French Ligue 1 side said yesterday.

The 30-year-old made 237 appearances and scored 22 goals for the Reds in all competitions, winning the Premier League, Champions League, Uefa Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

He called PSG "one of the best squads in Europe" and said he would "bring all my desire and commitment to this ambitious project".

REUTERS

Woods says no to role at US Open

LOS ANGELES • Tiger Woods has declined an invitation to provide commentary for next week's US Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego as he is still in recovery from a serious car crash in February.

NBC commentator Dan Hicks said the 15-time Major champion had "a lot going on in his world right now". The former world No. 1, who has won the US Open three times, is out indefinitely with no timeline set for his return.

REUTERS

James to wear No. 6 next NBA season

LOS ANGELES • Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will return to wearing the No. 6 jersey next season, ending a five-year run wearing No. 23, The Athletic reported on Wednesday.

Last year's National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals Most Valuable Player, who began his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers wearing No. 23, wore No. 6 during his four-year tenure with the Miami Heat. He will also don No. 6 in the latest Space Jam movie to be released next month.

REUTERS

Bjorkgren sacked as Pacers coach

WASHINGTON • Nate Bjorkgren was fired on Wednesday after one season as coach of National Basketball Association (NBA) team Indiana Pacers, following their failure to make the play-offs for the first time since 2015.

The 45-year-old went 34-38 in his first campaign as a head coach and the Pacers' president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said he was sacked as "results did not meet the standards for what our organisation and fans have come to expect".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Groves pulls out of trials, cites 'perverts'

SYDNEY • Two-time Olympic silver medallist Madeline Groves yesterday pulled out of Australia's swimming trials - which start in Adelaide tomorrow - for the Tokyo Games. She cited "misogynistic perverts in sport".

The 26-year-old, who won silver in the 200m butterfly and 4x100m medley at the 2016 Rio Games, announced her decision on Instagram before following up with a rant on Twitter. Governing body Swimming Australia said it has reached out to Groves but she declined to provide more information.

REUTERS