Sports World: Wigan relegated from C'ship after failed appeal

Wigan relegated from C'ship after failed appeal

LONDON • Wigan have failed in their appeal to get a 12-point deduction for going into administration overturned, sealing their relegation from the Championship, the English Football League confirmed on Tuesday.

The punishment for the 2013 FA Cup winners dropped them from 13th to second from bottom of the second tier and they will play in League One next season.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

City sign winger Torres from Valencia for $41m

LONDON • Manchester City have signed Spain Under-21 international Ferran Torres from Valencia, with the winger inking a five-year deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Financial details were not disclosed but the British media reported that the transfer fee for the 20-year-old, who scored six goals and had eight assists in all competitions last season, was £23 million (S$41.35 million).

REUTERS

Spurs close in on Hojbjerg as part of exchange deal

LONDON • Tottenham have agreed a deal in principle with Southampton to sign Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 25, with Kyle Walker-Peters going the other way, Sky Sports reported on Tuesday.

Former Saints captain Hojbjerg is set to move for a fee of around £15 million (S$27 million), while 23-year-old defender Walker-Peters, who arrived at St Mary's on loan in January, will make a permanent switch for £12 million.

REUTERS

Thai Noppon looking to claim another big scalp

LONDON • Three-time world champion Mark Selby beat Jordan Brown 10-6 in Sheffield on Tuesday to reach the second round of the World Snooker Championship.

The seventh-ranked Englishman will take on world No. 42 Noppon Saengkham for a place in the quarter-finals at the Crucible Theatre today. The Thai pulled off a big upset when he ousted 2005 world champion Shaun Murphy 10-4 in the first round.

XINHUA