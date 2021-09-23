Sports World : Whitmarsh to return to F1 with Aston Martin

Whitmarsh to return to F1 with Aston Martin

LONDON • Former McLaren team principal Martin Whitmarsh is returning to Formula One next month in a new senior management role with Aston Martin.

The team said he will be the group chief executive of Aston Martin Performance Technologies, which the F1 team fall under.

REUTERS

Mullin accused of $951k bank theft

DUBLIN • Former Ireland rugby international Brendan Mullin appeared in court in Dublin on Tuesday charged with stealing nearly €600,000 (S$951,000) from the Bank of Ireland when working as a private banker.

The 57-year-old, who played 55 Tests for the Irish in the 1980s to 90s, is due back in court on Nov 11.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Samuels charged under ICC corruption code

LONDON • Former West Indies all-rounder Marlon Samuels was yesterday charged under the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption code more than a decade after he served a two-year ban for breaching regulations.

The 40-year-old, who played 71 Tests, has been given two weeks to respond .

REUTERS