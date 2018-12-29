Sports World: West Ham move up to 9th in EPL after win

West Ham move up to 9th in EPL after win

LONDON • Felipe Anderson scored twice as West Ham came from behind to win 2-1 at Southampton in the English Premier League on Thursday.

All three goals came in a nine-minute spell early in the second half, with Nathan Redmond firing the Saints ahead before Brazilian forward Anderson's double put West Ham on top.

Victory saw the Hammers climb into ninth place in the table while Southampton, denied a third straight win under new boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, remained 16th, just three points above the relegation zone.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Wild Oats XI win but await protest result

MELBOURNE • Super-maxi Wild Oats XI won a record ninth line honours in the Sydney to Hobart ocean race yesterday but a protest for the second year running has marred the celebrations.

Black Jack finished second, ahead of defending champion Comanche and Infotrack. But the race committee said it was lodging a protest against Wild Oats XI after Black Jack claimed the yacht's location system was switched off during the race, making them invisible to their rivals.

REUTERS

Our Tampines Hub to host floorball event

The Singapore Floorball Association and the ActiveSG Floorball Club will jointly organise The Final Battle - ActiveSG Floorball Showdown on Monday at Our Tampines Hub.

Close to 500 participants, in 77 teams, have signed up across eight categories, with matches taking place from noon on New Year's Eve.

National players and coaches will also conduct a learn-to-play session from 5.30 to 6.30pm.