Sports World: West Ham looking into Salah abuse video

West Ham looking into Salah abuse video

LONDON • West Ham have launched an investigation after social media footage emerged of abuse directed at Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah during the 1-1 Premier League draw at the London Stadium on Monday.

The Egypt international was filmed on a smartphone from a section of home supporters as he was taking a corner. The clip contained audible expletives directed at him, including comments against his religion.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Murray's late brace sees Brighton through

LONDON • Substitute Glenn Murray scored twice in extra-time as Brighton saw off Championship side West Brom 3-1 in an FA Cup fourth-round replay at the Hawthorns on Wednesday.

The Premier League side had faced elimination when Kyle Bartley gave West Brom the lead in the 78th minute, but Florin Andone levelled with eight minutes left before Murray took centre stage to earn Brighton a fifth-round home tie against Derby County.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Re-elected Ceferin hints at new events

ROME • Aleksander Ceferin was re-elected unopposed yesterday as president of European football's governing body Uefa, promising an overhaul of club competitions but reaffirming there would be no Super League on his watch.

The Slovenian did not give details of how the new-look tournaments, to be introduced from 2024, would work, but he stressed that teams would qualify via results rather than by invitation.

REUTERS

Nitties hits 9 birdies to equal world mark

MELBOURNE • Australia's James Nitties carved out a slice of golfing history at the Vic Open yesterday when he equalled the world record of nine straight birdies set by Mark Calcavecchia in 2009.

Starting from the 10th hole at 13th Beach Golf Club, the 36-year-old made his remarkable run from the par-four 15th through to the par-five fifth at the European Tour co-sanctioned event.

Nitties finished with an eight-under 64 for a share of second place, two strokes behind leader Nick Flanagan.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE