Sports World: Wenger eyes a World Cup every two years

Wenger eyes a World Cup every two years

PARIS • Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has called for the World Cup to be held every two years in an interview with French sports daily L'Equipe published on Friday.

Fifa's chief of global football development also called for a single annual period of international qualifiers in the football calendar.

But the proposals are set to be opposed by Uefa and Europe's leading clubs, sources have said.

Iceland player in sex assault case named

STOCKHOLM • Kolbeinn Sigthorsson, Iceland's joint leading scorer of all time with 26 goals, has been suspended by his Swedish club Goteborg after being named by Icelandic media as the perpetrator in an alleged sexual assault case in 2017.

Supporters had put up banners at the club's training ground this week demanding that he be expelled from the squad. His case led the Football Association of Iceland, its president and entire executive board, to resign last week.

De La Hoya has Covid, skips Saturday fight

LOS ANGELES • Boxing great Oscar De La Hoya, 48, is in the hospital after catching Covid-19 and has withdrawn from his fight on Saturday. The contest against former Ultimate Fighting Championship champion Vitor Belfort would have marked De La Hoya's return to the ring for the first time since 2008.

