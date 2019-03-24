Sports World: Weng Hong, Chang win U-21 masters

Weng Hong, Chang win U-21 masters

Bowlers Leong Weng Hong and Charmaine Chang won the boys' and girls' Under-21 masters titles at the National Age Group tournament yesterday.

Weng Hong, 17, recorded 1,716 pinfalls to clinch the boys' title at Singapore Bowling @ Rifle Range, while Chang, 21, won the girls' event with a 1,686 total.

Injured Messi to miss Morocco friendly

MADRID • Lionel Messi will miss Argentina's football friendly against Morocco on Tuesday after picking up a groin injury in the 3-1 friendly loss to Venezuela on Friday, as he made his first international appearance since last year's World Cup.

The Barcelona forward started the match following a self-imposed eight-month exile since the tournament in Russia. Argentina were bundled out in the last 16 by eventual champions France.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Elvira two strokes in front at KL event

KUALA LUMPUR • Nacho Elvira edged closer to a maiden European Tour trophy, when he posted a six-under 66 for a 203 total to lead American David Lipsky (67) by two strokes after the third round of golf's Maybank Championship yesterday.

The title, however, remains up for grabs, with Australian Scott Hend (67), Germany's Maximilian Kieffer (68) and Thai stalwart Jazz Janewattananond (68) only three shots off the Spanish leader.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Casey shares lead with Cook at Valspar

MIAMI • Defending champion Paul Casey fired a five-under 66 to grab a share of the 36-hole lead alongside American Austin Cook (67) at golf's Valspar Championship on Friday.

England's Casey and Cook both stood on six-under 136 at the Innisbrook Resort Copperhead course in Palm Harbour, Florida.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Djokovic progresses after ousting Tomic

MIAMI • Tennis' world No.1 Novak Djokovic started his Miami Open campaign with a ruthless 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 win over Australian world No. 81 Bernard Tomic to move into the third round.

The 31-year-old Serb, who eased through the gears at Hard Rock Stadium in just 1hr 13mins, will play Federico Delbonis of Argentina for a place in the fourth round today.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE