Sports World: Weightlifting chief leaves under cloud

Weightlifting chief leaves under cloud

LONDON • Tamas Ajan, 81, has resigned as president of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) while an investigation into alleged corruption is ongoing, it said on Wednesday.

The Hungarian, who has served 20 years as president, has denied allegations of "financial irregularities, corruption, doping control distribution, doping sample manipulation, doping payment irregularities, doping activities in specific nations and nepotism".

American Ursula Papandrea is the acting president.

REUTERS

IPL suspension extended indefinitely

NEW DELHI • The world's richest cricket tournament, the Indian Premier League, has been suspended until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India yesterday said the Twenty20 competition, already pushed back from its original start date of March 29 to April 15, "will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

No public at German football matches

BERLIN • Large-scale public events such as football matches will remain banned in Germany until Aug 31 due to the coronavirus crisis, the German government said on Wednesday, though it did not rule out allowing Bundesliga games to continue behind closed doors.

The German top flight is currently suspended until April 30, though most teams resumed training in small groups last week.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Lower tiers of Scottish league end seasons

LONDON • The second, third and fourth tiers of Scottish football have ended their seasons after a league resolution was passed with a majority vote, the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) announced on Wednesday.

Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers were declared champions of the Championship, League One and League Two respectively.

REUTERS

Spurs will struggle without Kane: Moura

LONDON • Tottenham Hotspur would struggle to replace captain Harry Kane if he leaves the Premier League club at the end of the season, teammate Lucas Moura has said.

Kane is contracted to Spurs until 2024 but said last month that he could leave if he felt the London club were not moving in the right direction.

"I want him to stay because he's very important for us and it's not easy to find a player like him," Brazilian forward Moura said. "Everyone knows he's a big player."

REUTERS

Sane still keen to quit City for Bayern: Agent

BERLIN • Leroy Sane's new agent says the Manchester City winger is still in the running for a transfer to Bayern Munich, after a potential switch was put on hold due to a knee injury.

"FC Bayern is the only club in Germany that Leroy can see as the next step in his career," Sane's agent Damir Smoljan told magazine Sport Bild on Wednesday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE