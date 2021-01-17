Sports World: WBA score first win under Allardyce

WBA score first win under Allardyce

LONDON • West Bromwich Albion recorded their first win under Sam Allardyce as they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 in the Premier League yesterday, with Matheus Pereira scoring twice from the spot.

Semi Ajayi was the other scorer for the visitors, while the home side replied through Fabio Silva, his first goal for the club, and Willy Boly. West Brom remain second from bottom on 11 points with Wolves in 14th on 22.

REUTERS

Barca's voting delayed by Covid restrictions

BARCELONA • La Liga giants Barcelona announced on Friday that the club's presidential elections, initially set for next Sunday, have been postponed after a rise in coronavirus cases prompted heavy restrictions in Catalonia.

While a new date has not been set, Barca have requested the regional government to allow people to vote for their preferred candidate by post.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

PSG's Pochettino hit by coronavirus

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has tested positive for Covid-19, the French champions said on Friday, just two weeks after taking up his job.

The Argentinian, fresh off winning the French League Cup and his first trophy as a manager on Wednesday, will "respect isolation and is subject to the appropriate health protocols", PSG said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Gunners agree to let Ozil go to Fenerbahce

LONDON • Arsenal and their midfielder Mesut Ozil have reached an agreement in principle to terminate the former German international's contract six months before it expires so he can seal a move to Turkish club Fenerbahce, The Athletic reported yesterday.

Ozil, 32, has not played for Arsenal since last March and was left out of the their Premier League and Europa League squads at the start of the season. He is set to move to Fenerbahce before the January transfer window closes on Feb 1.

REUTERS

Joshua-Fury fight all but done: Report

LONDON • Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn said a deal for the world heavyweight boxing champion to meet Tyson Fury in an undisputed title bout this year is all but done, with a venue in the Middle East a front runner to host it sometime later this year.

Hearn told The Times of London that "the financial elements of the deal are done" and "the only thing really now is to paper it", with both sides agreeing there will be two fights.

REUTERS

Tai to face Marin in Thailand Open final

BANGKOK • World No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei will take on Spain's Olympic gold medallist Caroline Marin in today's Yonex Thailand Open women's final, while Hong Kong's Angus Ng will square off against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in the men's final.

Meanwhile, Kento Momota has resumed training 10 days after testing positive for Covid-19, with the world's top-ranked men's singles shuttler quoted as saying to Japanese broadcaster NHK he wanted "to do my best so that I can come back in great shape".

XINHUA

Olympic champ McNeal denies positive test

LOS ANGELES • American Olympic 100m hurdles gold medallist Brianna McNeal yesterday denied testing positive for any banned substance, after being charged with "tampering within the results management process" and provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) last week.

In a statement released by her management agency, the 2013 world champion, who won gold at the 2016 Rio Games, said she would request a hearing, where she "fully expects to be exonerated and continue my championship career".

REUTERS