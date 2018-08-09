Sports World : Wawrinka, Djokovic progress in Toronto

Wawrinka, Djokovic progress in Toronto

TORONTO • Stan Wawrinka and Novak Djokovic reached the second round of tennis' Toronto Masters on Tuesday, with both men polishing their pre-US Open form ahead of the Grand Slam, which starts on Aug 27.

Wawrinka put his comeback from knee surgery back on track with a 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 win over Nick Kyrgios.

Wimbledon champion Djokovic eased to victory, beating Mirza Basic 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) after the Bosnian replaced original opponent Chung Hyeon of South Korea, who withdrew before the match with injury.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

All-Star Anthony headed for Houston

LOS ANGELES • Carmelo Anthony has reached a verbal agreement to join the Houston Rockets, sources told Yahoo Sports and USA Today on Tuesday.

Anthony, a 10-time National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star who was waived on July 30 by the Atlanta Hawks, had been expected to sign with the Rockets when he cleared waivers.

Entering his 16th NBA season, the forward has a career scoring average of 24.1 points a game with the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder.

REUTERS

World hurdles champ killed in road accident

NAIROBI • Kenya's 2015 world 400m hurdles champion Nicholas Bett has died in a road accident, aged 28, the country's ministry of sports and heritage said yesterday.

He died in Nandi county, north-west Kenya after his car hit bumps and rolled into a ditch. He had returned home from the Africa Championships in Nigeria on Tuesday.

REUTERS