Sports World: Watch McIlroy, Felix in the saddle on TV

Watch McIlroy, Felix in the saddle on TV

NEW YORK • World No. 1 golfer Rory McIlroy, National Basketball Association All-Star Gordon Hayward and six-gold Olympic track champion Allyson Felix are among the sports stars set for a made-for-television stationary bike ride.

The 20-minute men's and women's races on Saturday will feature eight riders and the one with the highest output number - a combination of cadence and resistance - in each will be the winner.

The Pro Athlete All-Star Ride, for those who are also Peloton members, is the latest bid to attract sports viewers during the coronavirus pandemic.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

2 of Baffert's horses found to be doped

NEW YORK • Two horses trained by Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, including Kentucky Derby favourite Charlatan, have tested positive for banned substances, the New York Times reported.

The paper said Charlatan, who won the Arkansas Derby earlier this month, tested positive for lidocaine - a numbing agent that is used for suturing wounds but can also mask lameness in unsound horses.

REUTERS

Mavs owner suggests expanded play-offs

DALLAS • Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban wants each of the National Basketball Association's 30 teams to return for five to seven regular-season games, setting up a 20-team post-season that would include a six-team "play-in" tournament.

The top 14, regardless of conference, would be assured of making the standard 16-team play-off bracket, while the others will battle for the two remaining spots.

REUTERS

F1 starts online complaints hotline

LONDON • Formula One's governing body has set up an online 24-hour "ethics and compliance hotline" for whistle-blowers to report suspicious behaviour or concerns of possible misconduct in motor sports.

Formula One is set to introduce a US$145 million (S$205.7 million) budget cap for the 10 teams next year, with whistle-blowing seen as a component of that. The limit is due to be reduced to US$140 million in 2022 and US$135 million from 2023.

REUTERS

Force to join Aussie Super Rugby event

SYDNEY • Western Force will get another crack at top-flight Australian rugby, after being asked to join a Covid-enforced domestic Super Rugby tournament.

Rugby Australia confirmed yesterday that the Perth-based side - controversially axed three years ago from the southern hemisphere's top club tournament - would play in the competition.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Miller to join Ducati in MotoGP next year

PARIS • Australian Jack Miller will ride next year for Ducati - the team his countryman Casey Stoner won the title for in 2007 - the Italian MotoGP manufacturer announced yesterday.

The 25-year-old has been rewarded for his performances in Ducati's satellite outfit Pramac Racing, finishing eighth last season with five podiums.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE