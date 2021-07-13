Sports World: Washout so Hataoka wins 4th LPGA title

Washout so Hataoka wins 4th LPGA title

LOS ANGELES • Japan's Nasa Hataoka, who held a commanding six-shot lead after 54 holes, claimed her fourth LPGA Tour title on Sunday, as rain washed out the final round of the Marathon Classic in Sylvania, Ohio.

The 22-year-old's 19-under 194 secured her the victory as heavy downpours left the course unplayable. Americans Elizabeth Szokol and Mina Harigae finished tied for second at 13-under 200, with Germany's Esther Henseleit another stroke back.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Glover wins to end 10-year drought

LOS ANGELES • Former US Open champion Lucas Glover on Sunday notched his first PGA Tour victory in more than a decade - since the 2011 Wells Fargo Championship - firing a final-round seven-under 64 to win the John Deere Classic by two strokes.

Glover, 41, started four shots back of overnight leader Sebastian Munoz. He ended on 19-under 265 while fellow Americans Ryan Moore and Kevin Na both shot 68s to share second on 267. Munoz (71) was tied fourth on 268 with three others.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Setback as vaulter Lavillenie twists foot

PARIS • French pole vaulter Renaud Lavillenie, 34, suffered a potential blow less than two weeks from the Tokyo Olympics, when he twisted his foot warming up for a competition in northern France on Sunday.

Medical scans later showed no fractures to the 2012 Olympic champion's left ankle. He is ranked second in the world this season with 5.92m, behind Swedish world-record holder Armand Duplantis (6.10m).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE