Sports World: Warriors score early goal to beat Geylang

Warriors score early goal to beat Geylang

A 10th-minute goal from French striker Jonathan Behe proved enough for Warriors FC to beat Geylang International 1-0 in a Singapore Premier League match at the Bedok Stadium yesterday.

The win moved the Warriors into fifth place in the nine-team table above Balestier Khalsa, who drew 1-1 with Home United at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Fadli Kamis gave Balestier the lead in the 16th minute before Shahril Ishak equalised with a penalty in the 41st minute.

Everton hit 22 past Austrian minnows

LIEZEN (Austria) • Premier League side Everton marked new manager Marco Silva's first match by thrashing Austrian fifth-tier outfit ATV Irdning 22-0 on Saturday.

Four players - Ademola Lookman (three), Kevin Mirallas (five), Cenk Tosun (four) and Oumar Niasse (four) - scored hat-tricks.

It was the most goals and the biggest winning margin Everton have enjoyed in the club's 140-year history.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Asian Games torch leaves New Delhi

NEW DELHI • The 2018 Asian Games torch relay started in New Delhi yesterday as Indonesia prepares to host the quadrennial event.

The flame, on an 18,000km journey, will pass through 54 cities in 18 provinces across Indonesia before reaching the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta for the opening ceremony on Aug 18.

BERNAMA

Joint North-South team for Korea Open

SEOUL • The two Koreas will form joint table tennis teams for next week's Korea Open, Yonhap news agency reported yesterday, the latest sign of thawing ties between the neighbours.

North and South Korea will field joint teams in the men's and women's doubles as well as the mixed doubles in the tournament to be held in the South's city of Daejeon from tomorrow to Sunday.

It will be the third such joint Korean team since the 1991 world championships in Japan and this year's championships in Sweden.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE