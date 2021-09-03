Sports World: Wan-Bissaka pleads guilty to illegal joyride

Wan-Bissaka pleads guilty to illegal joyride

LONDON • Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 23, has pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and without a licence and insurance, British media said on Wednesday.

Sentencing is adjourned until a later date while the footballer was given unconditional bail until later this month. He was originally disqualified from driving last year for speeding, and was again stopped in his Lamborghini in June, when police found that he was already banned from getting behind the wheel.

REUTERS

Iceland football body resign en masse

REYKJAVIK • Iceland's football federation's (KSI) entire board has resigned after a woman accused it of covering up claims of alleged sexual assault by a national squad player.

KSI chairman Gudni Bergsson had already stepped down late on Sunday and the association issued a statement acknowledging that its board had not handled the situation correctly. Following an emergency five-hour session on Monday, the board's other 16 members also quit.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Get jabbed to play for the Knicks, Warriors

LOS ANGELES • Players for the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets must be vaccinated to be eligible to play in home games, the National Basketball Association ruled on Wednesday, according to multiple media reports.

New laws passed in San Francisco and New York require all people over age 12 to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to be allowed into certain events or venues. Included among the listed places are San Francisco's Chase Centre and New York's Madison Square Garden and Barclays Centre.

REUTERS

Couples, Mickelson to serve as vice-captains

LOS ANGELES • US Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker on Wednesday appointed Phil Mickelson and Fred Couples as vice-captains.

Golf's biennial team event, originally set for last year before the pandemic struck, will be played from Sept 21-26 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.

REUTERS

US runner Houlihan loses drug ban plea

PARIS • Middle-distance runner Shelby Houlihan lost her appeal against a four-year drug ban after the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Wednesday said her defence "presupposes a cascade of factual and scientific improbabilities".

The 28-year-old US 1,500m and 5,000m record holder missed the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for a banned steroid last December, which she blamed on eating contaminated meat.

She was sanctioned by the Athletics Integrity Unit, a decision upheld after an appeal to the CAS in June.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE