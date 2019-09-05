Sports World: Wan-Bissaka out of England qualifiers

Wan-Bissaka out of England qualifiers

LONDON • Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has withdrawn from the England squad for this month's Euro 2020 qualifiers with a back issue, the Football Association said on Tuesday.

Wan-Bissaka, 21, was one of four uncapped players called up by England boss Gareth Southgate along with Tyrone Mings, James Maddison and Mason Mount. The Three Lions take on Bulgaria at Wembley on Saturday and Kosovo at St Mary's three days later.

REUTERS

Gatlin escapes hamstring injury

ZAGREB • Reigning world 100m champion Justin Gatlin should be back training within the week after tests were negative for a possible hamstring injury, his manager Renaldo Nehemiah said yesterday.

The American sprinter slowed noticeably about 65 metres into a race he was leading and began grabbing his left hamstring before finishing fourth in Zagreb on Tuesday. Tests on Gatlin's hamstring "showed he still had 100 per cent strength in the leg and there were no adhesions ".

REUTERS

Indian minister asks to reinstate shooting

NEW DELHI • India's Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has urged his British counterpart Nicky Morgan to have shooting included in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Birmingham organising committee has dropped shooting from the programme because of the lack of suitable space. In a letter on Tuesday, Rijiju asked Morgan to intervene and bring back a sport that has been part of the Commonwealth Games since 1974.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE