Sports World : Wales' Wilson stuns with free-kick winner

Wales' Wilson stuns with free-kick winner

DUBLIN • Wales' Harry Wilson produced a brilliant free kick to seal a 1-0 Nations League victory against Ireland on Tuesday, following his heroics against Manchester United.

The Derby player, on loan from Liverpool, had shocked Old Trafford with a set piece in the League Cup last month and curled in the winner against the Irish with his left foot from outside the area just before the hour mark.

The match was a dull affair, with Wales badly missing the injured Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, who was back in London following the birth of his twins.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Barca head for China, Japan in pre-season

BARCELONA • Barcelona plan to visit China and Japan as part of a pre-season tour to Asia next summer, the Spanish LaLiga football club announced on Tuesday.

After consecutive years travelling to the United States for the International Champions Cup, Barca will return to Asia for the first time since playing a friendly in Qatar in December 2016.

The trip also raises the possibility of a reunion with midfielder Andres Iniesta, who joined Japan's Vissel Kobe in May after 22 years at Barcelona.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Japan captain won't get carried away

TOKYO • Skipper Maya Yoshida was thrilled with Japan's 4-3 victory over Uruguay on Tuesday but said his side still have a lot of room for improvement.

Inspired by the young, vibrant trio of attacking midfielders Shoya Nakajima, Takumi Minamino and Ritsu Doan, the team are doing well under new boss Hajime Moriyasu. They dominated the world's fifth-ranked side and look like they are on the right track ahead of January's Asian Cup.

REUTERS

Wada to audit Rusada to assess compliance

MOSCOW • The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) said on Tuesday it would audit Russia's anti-doping agency Rusada in December to check it remains compliant following its conditional reinstatement.

Rusada was suspended in 2015 after a report outlined evidence of massive state-backed, systematic doping in Russian athletics. Wada readmitted Rusada last month but said a failure to allow access to stored urine samples at the Moscow anti-doping laboratory by the year-end would lead to a renewed ban.

REUTERS

American drops idea of buying Wembley

LONDON • England's Football Association (FA) says its plan to sell Wembley Stadium will not go ahead after potential purchaser, American Shahid Khan, withdrew his offer.

"At a recent meeting with Mr Khan, he expressed to us that, without stronger support... his offer is being seen as more divisive than it was anticipated to be and has decided to withdraw his proposal," said FA chief executive Martin Glenn in a statement.

REUTERS