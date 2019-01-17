Sports World: Wada to file report at end of Russia mission

Wada to file report at end of Russia mission

MOSCOW • The World Anti-Doping Agency's compliance review committee (CRC) will not file a report until the Moscow mission is complete due to a threat of interference in the collection of data and safety concerns for its inspection team, Wada said on Tuesday.

The team, in Moscow since last Wednesday, is close to wrapping up its mission and any delays in producing a report would be minor.

Wada's executive committee will consider the CRC's recommendations and will announce its ruling on Jan 22 as scheduled.

REUTERS

Chelsea face partial stadium closure

LONDON • Chelsea face the prospect of partial closure of Stamford Bridge in the Europa League after Uefa opened disciplinary proceedings over allegations that their fans engaged in racist chants during the draw at Hungary's Vidi last month.

Europe's football governing body announced on Tuesday that proceedings had been initiated against Chelsea. Its control, ethics and disciplinary body will deal with the case at its next meeting on Feb 28, with the minimum punishment being the partial closure of their stadium in a subsequent fixture after the second leg of their last-32 tie with Sweden's Malmo on Feb 21.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Fulham sign Babel until end of season

LONDON • Fulham have signed Dutch international forward Ryan Babel from Turkey's Besiktas on a permanent deal until the end of the season, the Premier League football club said on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old former Liverpool man is manager Claudio Ranieri's first signing of the January window as the 19th-placed Cottagers seek a way out of the relegation zone. Babel, who told the club website he had faith that Fulham can stay up, could make his debut when they host Tottenham in the league on Sunday.

REUTERS